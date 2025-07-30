DOKTOR KABOOM! LOOK OUT! SCIENCE IS COMING Comes to the Coppell Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Doktor Kaboom is making science fun for everyone this September at the Coppell Arts Center on Saturday, September 20 at 2 PM & 6 PM. Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming takes audiences of all ages on an interactive, educational tour of the modern scientific method using humor while demonstrating some explosive applications of the physical sciences.

Having been described as “part Mister Wizard, part Mr. Rogers,” Doktor Kaboom explores a wide range of exciting science topics, from safety and simple machines to velocity, pressure, and the forces that shape our world. The show is best for grades 3-8 but is fun for the whole family.

Science communicator, stage actor, and comedian David Epley created Doktor Kaboom in 2006. Epley is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and has been fortunate enough to discover two passions in his life. Science, his first, took him to studies at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. His second, performing, became his career, and for 20 years David has made his living writing, performing, and directing original interactive theatre across the US and Canada. Part of Epley's message as a science communicator, which he reiterates on stage and televised appearances, is that "science is for everybody."

ABOUT THE COPPELL ARTS CENTER

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. The Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Arts Council, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot Center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 120-seat black box theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. For more information, visit CoppellArtsCenter.org or follow the Coppell Arts Center on Facebook or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.