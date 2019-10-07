Classic Theatre Opens Second Series with ELLIOT, A SOLDIER'S FUGUE

Celebrated playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, is best known for writing the book for the musical In The Heights. Her play Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue was a finalist for the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, also winning the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play Water by the Spoonful.

A Puerto Rican Marine returns to North Philadelphia with a leg injury sustained in Iraq. On the eve of his return to active duty, in his mother's abandoned-lot-turned-garden-oasis, the family relives its happiest moments to the music of Bach preludes and fugues.

The Classic Theatre's Second Series is a series of smaller productions in addition to the company's five main stage productions each year. For these productions, The Classic Theatre partners with local and national artists to expand its offerings of excellent theatre that is relevant, diverse, entertaining, and transformative.

There will be no late seating at any performance.

General Admission: The ticket price for all Second Series productions is $25. Second Series productions are not included as part of a Season Pass purchase.

Tickets available now HERE!





