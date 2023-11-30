Cast Set For POP! at ZACH Theatre

Performances run December 8–31, 2023.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; SOMEWHERE OVER T Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Leads Best Musical!
May Pang, John Lennon's Companion & Lover, Showcases Candid Photos of Lennon at Special Ex Photo 3 May Pang, John Lennon's Companion & Lover, Showcases Candid Photos of Lennon at Special Exhibition in San Antonio
Cast Set For POP! at ZACH Theatre Photo 4 Cast Set For POP! at ZACH Theatre

Cast Set For POP! at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has announced the cast and creatives for ZACH’s newest holiday offering POP! . Created by Dave Steakley in collaboration with ALLEN ROBERTSON and ZACH artists, POP! brings a ZACH360 immersive musical sing-along experience December 8-31 to The Kleberg at ZACH. This pop-up season experience brings Broadway tunes, pop favorites and show stopping performances in a dazzling all-encompassing holiday wonderland.

“I miss communal singing in public, which seemed to happen a lot when I was a kid, but rarely these days. There is a tonic for the soul when a community of people gather and sing. It's what makes pub and piano bar culture so popular,” said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “During the holidays last year, I experienced a few amazing sing-along concerts at Royal Albert Hall in London. The venue was packed with 5,000 audience members singing Christmas songs at the top of their lungs, dressed in festive holiday sweaters and hats and light up necklaces. It was impossible to leave there without feeling buoyantly happy and in the holiday spirit.”

Steakley continued, “This is the spark that led me to create POP! a guided sing-along concert experience that is appropriate for all ages and mixes holiday favorites along with pop music from multiple eras. This is the kind of celebration that has become synonymous with ZACH through other long-running shows I created, like Rockin' Christmas Party and A Christmas Carol.”

The cast includes ROOTS and ALLISON BRADBURY as vocalists with ALLEN ROBERTSON on keys, ARNIE YANEZ on percussion, and ZACK CRISSMAN on bass.

ZACH360 is ZACH's artistic initiative creating dynamic theatre experiences that are intimate, revelatory, and fun. Actors are in close proximity to the audience and will create opportunities of active participation for patrons during the performance. Audience members are engaged in the storytelling, as ZACH takes a fresh approach to work.

On the ZACH360 experience for POP! Steakley added, “Our goal is to make an environment where everyone feels comfortable singing, grooving and maybe more if so inclined, but without any pressure. Everyone will have the lyrics on their phone that they will access via a QR code if they need them, but most of these songs are deliberately very well-known. Patrons can go to the bar throughout the show and if they want to take photos or video of their group enjoying the evening, that is all encouraged in this environment. Three musical hosts with a live band will lead the ZACH 360 sing-along, and we are very excited to get audiences in because the experience will be different every single performance.” 

POP! is directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. Additional production team includes Scott Robinson as scenic and properties designer, Susan Branch TOWNE as costume designer, AUSTIN BROWN as lighting designer, ELIOT HAYNES as sound designer, and BRENNAH CROWLEY-GALVIN as stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of POP!:

  • Pay What You Will Week – Friday, December 8–Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Press & Opening Night – Saturday, December 9, 2023; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com
  • ASL Performance – Friday, December 15, 2023

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Antonio

1
Cast Set for THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Austin Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse announces the cast and creatives for the heartwarming musical The Spitfire Grill. Based on the 1996 film, this American musical received nominations for Best Musical.

2
Cast Set For POP! at ZACH Theatre Photo
Cast Set For POP! at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has announced the cast and creatives for ZACH’s newest holiday offering POP! . Created by DAVE STEAKLEY in collaboration with ALLEN ROBERTSON and ZACH artists, POP! brings a ZACH360 immersive musical sing-along experience December 8-31 to The Kleberg at ZACH.

3
Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre Photo
Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre

Austin’s hottest holiday tradition returns with new music and surprises to ring in the season. See photos and a video preview of the production below!

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; STEEL MAGNOLIAS Leads Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; STEEL MAGNOLIAS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

San Antonio SHOWS
My Fair Lady (National tour) in San Antonio My Fair Lady (National tour)
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/21)Tracker
Les Miserables in San Antonio Les Miserables
Plaza Theatre (12/12-12/17)
A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry in San Antonio A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio (2/08-2/25)
Chicago - Teen Edition in San Antonio Chicago - Teen Edition
MadMav Theatre (2/01-2/03)
Fade in San Antonio Fade
UIW Theatre (2/23-3/02)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in San Antonio The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Majestic Theatre (4/05-4/07)
It's A Wonderful Vida in San Antonio It's A Wonderful Vida
McCreless Theater (12/07-12/17)
A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story in San Antonio A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story
San Pedro Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
Taming of the Shrew in San Antonio Taming of the Shrew
UIW Theatre (4/12-4/20)
Elf Jr the Musical in San Antonio Elf Jr the Musical
New Braunfels Performing Arts (12/02-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You