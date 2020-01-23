BWW Interview: Beau Bradshaw of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Majestic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL seems to be the kind of show that many people might consider a show for children. But, in looking further, you can see that THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a great show for all ages. So much fun packed into a short period of time. The message will warm your heart. The music will surprise and entertain you. The songwriters for this fun musical include John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Cyndi Lauper, and Jonathan Coulton. BroadwayWorld recently caught up actor Beau Bradshaw who is happily enjoying playing the part of Patrick. Bradshaw and the entire company of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will be playing two days at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I am 23 years old I was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. Yes, very cold! I love the snow! I went to Point Park University in Pittsburgh and I studied musical theater. I graduated in 2018. Right after I graduated I went to New York City and signed with my agent that I'm currently with. My mom came with me and I [said] we had to go see THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL on Broadway right now. I said I was pretty sure I could play Patrick at some point. My mom said, "Are you are you sure? Do you do you want to see anything else? Please, let's go see something else. I don't care how much." I said no. I wanted to see it so we go see it. After Act I, she said, "This is one of the best things I've ever seen and you're gonna play that role [of Patrick]." So here we are.

Did you always know you wanted to be an actor growing up or did you want to be something else?

I did. At age three, I asked my mom for tap lessons and I've been hooked ever since. I've been performing since age three.

Do you have any memories of being on stage doing tap dancing as a youngster?

Yes, many, many dance recitals I recall and competitions.

Besides THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, what has been a favorite show that you've been in the past?

Before this, I did Theaterworks USA Henry and Mudge. That was a lot of fun. It was a show that was solely for children so every performance was just a house full of kids. That was a lot of fun and getting to experience children experiencing theater for the first time is something that I treasure.

I'm going to guess you've been a big fan of SpongeBob. Did you watch all of their shows back in the day?

I watched all the shows back in the day and I still watch all the shows. I watch all the time. It's the best.

So, we know you wanted to be a part of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, but, what was that audition process like for you?

I auditioned for the first time in a self-tape singing a number of Patrick songs and some of the scenes. Then I just went through about three or four months of callbacks. I sent the first tape at the beginning of March and I got the offer in June that I was going to play the role of Patrick.

What do you think has been the most challenging part about playing Patrick?

I would say is always staying truthful and really grounding in reality because so it's so easy to just play this idea of Patrick instead of being a real person experiencing real things.

What do you think are some aspects that you brought to the character Patrick that make it your own?

Our director Tina Landau was so good during rehearsal telling us to bring yourself to the character. Be you being Patrick and I think that was so helpful in creating real human being. But, my mom and my dad always joked that when I growing up that I was so much like Patrick. I am like Patrick. He's very emotional. Patrick is a very emotional starfish. He wears his heart on his sleeve. This show is for everybody. I would say it's our big advertisement but it's so true. People think it's a kid's show but it's not. It's for a 10 year old to 90 year old would have fun at the show. The message of positivity and coming together as a community, is for everybody. Everybody takes something away from this show.

What advice you have for anybody else that is trying to get into this business we all know it's very difficult sometimes so what advice do you think you can give to someone?

That's a good question. I would say the best advice I could give is train and train some more and keep training and go to school for theater. My four years in college really prepared me for the professional world. Every time I'm asked by someone, do you think it's necessary to go to college for theater? I say 150 percent, it's so invaluable. I wouldn't be here if I didn't go to school.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will be at the Majestic Theatre for two days only. January 24-25, 2020. Check out the Majestic's website to find tickets.





Related Articles