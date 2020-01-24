BWW Feature: 6 VALENTINE'S DAY THEATRE DATE IDEAS in San Antonio

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than to take that special someone in your life on a date to the theatre! San Antonio offers a wide variety of shows playing this Valentine's Day weekend, so find a show and grab that special someone or a group of friends and enjoy the magic that only happens when enjoying a live performance.

1. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at The Public Theater of San Antonio

January 31st- February 23rd

Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

"A distant heir to a family fortune, Monty sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm... and a dash of murder... while falling in love! Non-stop laughs will see the doomed heirs meet their end in the most creative ways!"

The Public Theater is San Antonio's "largest, most productive professional theater organization and only Equity Theater." If you are looking for high-quality entertainment, The Public Theater is the place to be! This comedic musical is sure to be a hit, so don't miss it!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Theater's website.

2. Anna in the Tropics at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio

February 7-March 1st

Friday and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sunday at 3 pm

"The play is set in Ybor City, a section of Tampa and the center of the cigar industry. When Cuban immigrants brought the cigar-making industry to Florida in the 19th century, they carried with them another tradition. As the workers toiled away in the factory hand rolling each cigar, the lector, (historically well-dressed and well-spoken), would read to them. It was the lector who informed, organized and entertained the workers until the 1930s, when the rollers and the readers were replaced by mechanization. In the play, the lector reads Anna Karenina, sparking the characters' lives and relationships to spin out of control."

The Classic Theatre puts on beautiful, professional, emotionally charged productions and this one is sure to be no different! Travel back in time and get lost in this rich story.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Theater's website.

3. These Shining Lives at the Sheldon Vexler Theatre

February 8th-March 1st

Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm

"Based on the true account of four women who worked for the Radium Dial Company watch factory in the late 20's and early 30's, the play chronicles the danger women faced in the American workforce, and the lack of concern by companies for protecting the health of its employees. The story relates the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day. They are dying, it's true; but theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits - or endanger the lives of those who come after them."

The Vex never disappoints and "These Shining Lives" is a much-anticipated production based on real-life events.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Theater's website.

4. The Music Man at the Woodlawn Theatre

January 31st- February 23rd

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sun at 3:00 pm

"There's trouble in River City! When smooth-talking con man Harold Hill arrives in town to dupe its residents with his elaborate moneymaking scheme: Despite his complete lack of musical literacy, he will convince everyone that he is a brilliant bandleader. As Harold struggles to keep his scheme afloat, he also finds himself increasingly attached to the townspeople, who have all experienced a positive change since Harold came to town. Complicating matters even more, Harold is also falling head-over-heels for the beautiful Marian."

A true classic, "The Music Man" is beloved by generations for a reason. If you haven't seen it before, this is a must-see. Even if you have, you can never go wrong with taking a trip to River City and catching up with Harold Hill and the gang.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Theater's website.

5. The Unexpected Guest at the Harlequin Theatre

January 17th-February 15th

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 pm, Cocktail Lounge opens at 7 pm

"A lost stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house only to find a man shot dead with his wife standing over the body. The woman's dazed confession is anything but convincing, and the unexpected guest decides to help. Remarkably, the police clues point to a man who died two years ago. As past wrongs emerge, a tangled web of lies reveals family secrets and chilling motives. The real murderer turns out to be the greatest mystery of all."

Located on Fort Sam Houston, this historic theater has plenty of charm as well as talent! If you're in the mood for something a little more mysterious, get lost an Agatha Christie mystery and try to guess that twist ending you won't see coming.

For more information or to purchase tickets please call 210-222-9694.

6. Twelfth Night at the Overtime Theater

February 14th-March 7th

February 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, March 6, 7 at 8 pm

February 23 at 3 pm; March 1 at 7 pm

"Anytime you hear "Shakespeare comedy" you're guaranteed at least one marriage and quite likely a case of mistaken identity. Twelfth Night is no exception, featuring twins, separated and feared dead by each other after a shipwreck. The sister takes on a male persona to survive, thus allowing for the mistaken identity, and comedic antics ensue. The primary quartet of lovers wind their complicated way to their happy endings; the lower nobility and servants play cruel, even violent, tricks on one another; and Feste the Fool plies her art in the thick of it all."

There is nothing like an adaptation of a romantic Shakespeare comedy to set the perfect mood for Valentine's Day! Enjoy the Overtime's intimate theatre setting and laugh the night away.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Theater's website.

Make this Valentine's Day one to remember. Enjoy Valentine's Day at the Theatre, San Antonio!





