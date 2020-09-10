BUYER AND CELLAR Opens Virtually Tonight At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Buyer & Cellar runs September 10-20, 2020 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium.

A hilarious comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Alex is a struggling actor in L.A. working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. Will Alex ever make it upstairs?

Cast: Alex More- Rick Sanchez

Director: Tim Hedgepeth

Stage Manager: Dorianna James

Set Design: The Public Theater Team

Light Design: Dan "Doc" Heggem

Sound Design: Jesse Worley

Costume Design: Michael Ciaramitaro

