BUYER AND CELLAR Opens Virtually Tonight At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

Buyer & Cellar runs September 10-20, 2020 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium.

Sep. 10, 2020  

A hilarious comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Alex is a struggling actor in L.A. working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. Will Alex ever make it upstairs?

Buyer & Cellar runs September 10-20, 2020 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

Cast: Alex More- Rick Sanchez

Director: Tim Hedgepeth
Stage Manager: Dorianna James
Set Design: The Public Theater Team
Light Design: Dan "Doc" Heggem
Sound Design: Jesse Worley
Costume Design: Michael Ciaramitaro

