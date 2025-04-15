Agarita Performances, Loft Art Exhibition and Humble Hall Visits Come To Agarita This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Agarita will conclude its 2024-2025 season with a series of free events celebrating the transformative power of music, artistic collaboration, and cultural engagement. This spring, Agarita invites the community to experience a range of performances and programs designed to inspire and unite through art.

“We're excited to close out the 2024-2025 season with programming that continues to prioritize community connection,” said Marisa Bushman, Agarita Executive Director and Violist. “By reinventing the concert experience and fostering artistic collaboration and education, we reach new audiences and make a meaningful impact. From the overwhelming support we received at our March 9th concert at the Tobin Center with Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, to the Paint to Music initiative where students displayed their artwork in the Tobin Lobby, we've solidified our place in the San Antonio arts scene. We aim to continue inspiring others through world-class performances, community engagement, and innovative programming.”

Bushman also expressed deep appreciation for the community's ongoing support: “We are profoundly grateful for the generous donations and unwavering backing of San Antonio, which enables us to offer high-quality performances free of charge.”

Looking ahead to May and June, Agarita will close the season with even more extraordinary events, continuing its dedication to artistic excellence and accessibility. Audiences can look forward to special collaborations, immersive concerts, and educational initiatives that further enrich San Antonio's vibrant cultural landscape.

UPCOMING 2025 EVENTS:

Loft Concert – Beethoven's Departure

Wednesday, April 16 | 6:30 PM

Agarita Loft

Experience Beethoven's pivotal middle period through a moving performance of his epic Violin Sonata No. 9, “Kreutzer.”

FREE tickets available on April 2 at agarita.org

Gallery Closing – Cultural Threads: Weaving Identity

Wednesday, April 16 | 7:30-9 PM

Agarita Loft

An immersive exhibition curated by Jon Hinojosa, exploring identity through artistic expression.

FREE and open to all

Humble Hall in District 7 – Earth Day Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park

Saturday, April 26 | 9:00 AM

Woodlawn Lake Park

Celebrate Earth Day with Agarita, featuring performances by Azul Barrientos and Aaron Prado.

FREE and open to all

Humble Hall in District 5 – United Way's Kids Day at Rosedale Park

Saturday, April 26 | 1:30 PM

Rosedale Park

Join us at this official Fiesta event, featuring Azul Barrientos and Aaron Prado.

FREE and open to all

Shimmers of Byzantium

Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

The Chapel of the Incarnate Word

Agarita collaborates with composer Ethan Wickman, singers Tynan Davis (mezzo soprano) and Megan Pachecano (soprano), and organist Andrew Lloyd for an exotic program in the iconic Chapel of the Incarnate Word, featuring the premiere of Wickman's Shimmers of Byzantium, among other inspired works.

Agarita + Imani Winds (Repeat Performances on June 21 and June 22)

Diane Bennack Concert Hall – University of the Incarnate Word - Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 3 p.m.

The GRAMMY-winning quintet Imani Winds joins Agarita for two powerful collaborative evenings featuring renowned poet Naomi Shihab Nye and contemporary dancer Tanesha Payne of sumRset dance company. This assembly of artists promises to be an epic season finale.

*Stay tuned for more information on these upcoming performances and engagement opportunities. Performances and dates are subject to change.

ABOUT AGARITA

Rooted in San Antonio, Agarita is an innovative chamber ensemble dedicated to producing bold, collaborative musical events, offering a new way to experience classical and contemporary music. Founded by Daniel Anastasio (piano), Marisa Bushman (viola), Ignacio Gallego (cello), and Sarah Silver Manzke (violin), Agarita nourishes the local community through artistic collaborations, community engagement and free, adventurous programming. With concise, eclectic performances that are “splendid – unified, spirited, [and] well prepared” (Greenberg, Incident Light), the young chamber group offers a new, open-armed experience for listeners.

Agarita's Humble Hall was voted as one of San Antonio Magazine's most unconventional art experiences in its Best of the City 2022! In 2021, San Antonio Magazine's Best of the City named Agarita as its Culture winner for its collaboration with area partners. It works intimately with local artists of various genres to weave cross-artistic narratives for each concert.

As a nonprofit organization, Agarita believes that the arts should be accessible to everyone in its community. Agarita presents free public concerts, performs at local schools, and offers opportunities for other artists through its collaborations.

