AN EVENING WITH INA GARTEN Comes to the Eisemann Center in October

Eisemann Center Presents starts off the 2024-2025 Season with Be Ready When the Luck Happens: An Evening Conversation with Ina Garten on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall (the remainder of the season will be announced in May). This event is presented in partnership with the DMA’s Arts & Letters Live. Ina Garten (aka the Barefoot Contessa) is the author of thirteen bestselling cookbooks, a beloved Food Network personality, Instagram sensation, and cultural icon, with millions of followers in the US and abroad. She is the host of Be My Guestand Barefoot Contessa on Food Network and Max, for which she has won five Emmy Awards and three James Beard Awards. Tickets go on sale today at 2:00 pm at www.eisemanncenter.com.



In Fall 2024 Ina Garten will publish her long-awaited memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens (Crown/Penguin Random House, OCT 2024). For the first time Ina Garten will present an intimate, entertaining, and inspiring account of her remarkable journey, sharing her personal story with readers hungry for a seat at her table.

In this intimate evening conversation (live onstage), Ina Garten will discuss and elaborate on the themes also in her new memoir: from a difficult childhood to meeting the love of her life, Jeffrey, and marrying him while still in college, from a boring bureaucratic job in Washington, DC to answering an ad for a specialty food store in the Hamptons, from the owner of one Barefoot Contessa shop to author of bestselling cookbooks and celebrated television host, Ina Garten has blazed her own trail and, in the meantime, taught millions of people how to cook and entertain.

Ina Garten’s gift is to make everything look easy, yet all her accomplishments have been the result of hard work, audacious choices, and exquisite attention to detail. In her unmistakable voice (no one tells a story like Ina), she brings her past and her process to life in a high-spirited and no-holds-barred memoir that chronicles decades of personal challenges, adventures (and misadventures) and unexpected career twists, all delivered with her signature combination of playfulness and purpose. For more information on Ina Garten, visit https://barefootcontessa.com

Tickets are $69-$150 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.