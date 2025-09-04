AACT to Bring National Directors Conference To San Antonio in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Association of Community Theatre will present the 2025 National Directors Conference, set for November 13-15, 2025, at the Drury Plaza Hotel San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

Held every two years, this three-day event is designed exclusively for community theatre Managing Directors and those working full-time in administrative or artistic leadership roles. Attendees will gather to exchange ideas, explore new perspectives, and gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing community theatres nationwide.

"Community theatre leaders often wear many hats," said Michael D. Fox, returning facilitator for the 2025 conference. "This gathering creates a space where directors can step away from the day-to-day grind, connect with peers, and return home energized with practical strategies and renewed inspiration."

Fox, a seasoned theatre administrator and former AACT Board Treasurer, brings decades of experience in operations, programming, and audience engagement. He is widely praised for his dynamic leadership style and ability to spark meaningful conversations.

Conference Highlights

Interactive Sessions & Networking - Learn how other theatres operate, share your own challenges and successes, and build lasting professional connections.

Exclusive Access - The conference is personalized to meet the needs of theatre directors and managers working full-time in the field.

San Antonio Riverwalk Experience - The host hotel offers sweeping views of the historic Riverwalk, along with modern amenities including rooftop pools, free hot breakfast, and easy access to dining and attractions.

Optional Add-On Dinner - A special Friday evening buffet at the renowned Paesano's Riverwalk, featuring Italian favorites and great conversation in a riverside setting.

Registration Information

Conference Rates (Aug. 2 - Nov. 7): $425 AACT Members / $475 Non-Members

Registration includes conference materials, lunches, and social events. Space is limited-early registration is strongly encouraged.

Discounted hotel rooms are available at the Drury Plaza Hotel San Antonio Riverwalk starting at $182 per night. Reservations must be made by October 29, 2025 to secure the group rate.