Westminster University Opera Studio Will Produce DIDO AND AENAS

Westminster University's Opera Studio announced the opening of Dido and Aeneas on Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m,. with a following show on Sunday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m. Both performances will be held in the Vieve Gore Concert Hall at Westminster Performing Arts.

This masterpiece of the English baroque by Henry Purcell tells the story of a queen who founded an empire, only to be cut down by inconstant love and a conspiring sorceress. Westminster's retelling of the story takes on an underwater theme, bringing to life themes of love and vulnerability with live orchestra, voices, and dance from the Westminster Dance Company.



“Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas is so much more than an old Greek tragedy told through Baroque music. It is a reflection of the timelessness of pride, doubt, love, betrayal, and devotion,” said Eleanor Scoville, a sophomore soprano playing the role of Belinda. “It is a display of some of humanity's deepest and most dangerous attributes.”

