Wasatch Theatre Company To Present Sarah Ruhl's THE MELANCHOLY PLAY This March

This dark comedy farce about our emotions and connections to others will have you laughing–and thinking. 

Feb. 16, 2023  

Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with THE MELANCHOLY PLAY by Sarah Ruhl. The show runs for a limited engagement March 23-26 for a total of 6 performances. It will run at the Mid-valley Performing Arts Center, 2525 Taylorsville Blvd, the newest Salt Lake County facility in Taylorsville.

Tilly (played by Ariana Farber) is melancholy. Not sad. Melancholy. There's a difference, she explains. And yet, everyone else seems to be happy. The happy contagion spreads to Tilly, and she starts to change. She becomes less desirable to those who have fallen for her melancholic charms. This dark comedy farce about our emotions and connections to others will have you laughing-and thinking. The show is directed by Morag Shepherd.

This show, the sixth in WTC's ambitious 25th season, is the third in the company's "Studio 5400 Series." Masks are optional.

Sarah Ruhl is a national favorite having written the plays In the Next Room, or the vibrator play which was a Pulitzer finalist in 2010. She has also written Dead Man's Cell Phone, which Wasatch produced in 2010. Her plays have been performed off-Broadway and on Broadway. Ms. Ruhl has an MFA from Brown University, where she studied with award-winning playwright Paula Vogel. She teaches at Yale and lives in Brooklyn with her family.

Wasatch Theatre Company is a local theatre organization that has been in operation since 1997. The group has performed at venues such as delis and coffee shops before spending the ten years at The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Building in downtown Salt Lake. WTC most recently spent its full time at The Gateway in a space it opened called The Box and then The Box Too. Unfortunately, the two spaces closed December 25th because the Planetarium is expanding.




Young Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDTs RING AROUND THE ROSE Photo
Young Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE
RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues with another unforgettable, interactive experience with SOUTH VALLEY CREATIVE DANCE on March 11 in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre.
Utah Symphony Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Concert This Month Photo
Utah Symphony Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Concert This Month
On February 24 and 25, the Utah Symphony performs An American In Paris Film in Concert, where fans will be able to experience the thrills and delights of the City of Light paired with George Gershwin's iconic musical score.
Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More to Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Thea Photo
Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More to Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company
Pioneer Theatre Company will present the musical revue Putting It Together from March 3 through 18.
Hale Center Theater Orem Presents A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Photo
Hale Center Theater Orem Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Hale Center Theater Orem presents 'A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER'. Performances run from Feb. 24 to Apr. 08, 2023.

