Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards



Related Stories
THE WINTER WONDERETTES Come to OPPA! This Week Photo
THE WINTER WONDERETTES Come to OPPA! This Week
On Pitch Performing Arts will celebrate its next community theater production produced on their newly built Creator's Stage with the opening “Winter Wonderettes” on Friday, December 2nd. 
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Pioneer Theatre Company in December Photo
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Pioneer Theatre Company in December
Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah’s premiere professional theatre, will present A Christmas Story, The Musical—the Tony-nominated musical adaptation based on the 1983 film. The 2012 work was adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Hale Center Theater Orem presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, beginning this week. A CHRISTMAS CAROL will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, 2022 nightly at 5PM and 8PM, with Saturday matinees at 2PM, 5PM, and 8PM, with select 11AM performances, dark on Sunday.
Wasatch Theatre Company Presents DREAMERS, December 1-10 Photo
Wasatch Theatre Company Presents DREAMERS, December 1-10
Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with DREAMERS, an original script by Ariana Broumas Farber that marks a collaboration with new theatre group Immigrant’s Daughter. 

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
November 30, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards
November 30, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards
November 30, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
November 30, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
November 29, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
share