Video: Watch the Trailer For A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at Pioneer Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah's premier professional theatre company in residence at the University of Utah, presents the Utah premiere of A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD by Samuel D. Hunter from now until April 12, 2025. Watch the trailer now!

Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House on the University of Utah Campus. In the confined space of an office cubicle, Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker with aspirations tied to ancestral land, discover an unexpected shared thread weaving through their lives.

Amidst discussions of loans and financial uncertainties, their conversation delves deeper, touching upon the challenges of parenthood and the angst of insecurity. Through a blend of humor, empathy, and raw honesty, Hunter skillfully intertwines Keith and Ryan’s stories, bridging the gap between their individual life experiences and shedding light on the complexities of human existence.

Comprising the cast are two actors making their respective PTC debuts. Jon Hudson Odom* plays Keith and has appeared at some of the most prestigious regional theatres in the nation—including Steppenwolf, Wooly Mammoth, The Goodman, and Denver Center (among others). Onscreen, Odom has appeared in Lovecraft Country, Somebody Somewhere, South Side (HBO Max); Chicago PD (NBC); as well as the films The Year Between, A Savage Nature, and Reporting for Christmas.

Lee Osorio* plays Ryan and is an Atlanta-based actor and playwright. A seven-time Suzi Bass Award nominee, Lee won Best Lead Actor for Richard II. Select television credits include True Detective, Your Honor, The Resident, and Lee currently recurs as Ethan Rana on NBC's Found. In 2024, two of Lee's plays received world-premiere productions: Prisontown at Savannah Rep and A Third Way at Actor's Express.

Comments