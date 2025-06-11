Video: HCT Drops FOOTLOOSE Rehearsal Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Cut loose with us this summer! Go behind the scenes with exclusive rehearsal footage from Footloose the Musical, bursting onto the Hale Centre Theatre from July 5 through August 30. High energy, iconic hits, and a whole lot of dancing—don’t miss this electrifying production! Tickets on sale now here!

Off the Heels of Its 40th Anniversary! A boot-stomping good time! Filmed in Utah, the cult classic movie launched a joyous, high-kicking Broadway musical.

Now fans can’t get enough of big town rebel Ren McCormack, landing in a small, sleepy town where dancing is taboo. Ren upends sleepy Beaumont, into a dancing frenzy and finds love along the way! Famous music! …Footloose … Let’s Hear it for the Boy … Almost Paradise! All about loving change, friendship and family. By Tom Snow, Dean Pitchford, Walter Bobbie, AND Kenny Loggins. A Sure Sell-Out!

Comments