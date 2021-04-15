Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tuacahn Center for the Arts Partners With Nomi Health to Reopen Utah's Largest Professional Theatre

The theatre's doors reopen on May 7th for a preview of Disney's Beauty and the Beast preview and May 14th for a preview of Annie.

Apr. 15, 2021  
Tuacahn Center for the Arts Partners With Nomi Health to Reopen Utah's Largest Professional Theatre

The Tuacahn Center for the Arts has partnered with Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, for the theatre's end-to-end COVID-19 testing program. As the largest professional outdoor theatre in Utah, Tuacahn is using Nomi to test an average of 100-250 employees including actors, directors, designers, musicians, technicians and crew, each day, requiring an average of three PCR tests per week.

Celebrating its 25th year as a performing arts center, Tuacahn's testing initiative is the final step to opening its doors and welcoming back its 300,000 patrons for its professional live Broadway performances, starting May 7th for a preview of Disney's Beauty and the Beast preview and May 14th for a preview of Annie.

"Navigating the process of reopening to the public has been a major task," explained Kacey Jones, Tuacahn Development Director. "From working with the Actors Equity Association to setting up testing on site, to facilitating the tests and processing tests in the lab, Nomi has been the key ingredient to helping us be one of the first theatres in the nation to open back up to the public and resume the arts in our community."

Per the Actors Equity Association guidelines, regular testing is required for all personnel directly involved in the production. Testing is completed on site, daily, via a nasal nares PCR test.

Tuacahn Center for the Arts has a long-standing relationship with the Disney Theatricals. Tuacahn guests were some of the first to watch the stage adaptation of Disney's Aladdin, the first to see Disney's The Little Mermaid outside of Broadway, and the first to witness Disney's Tarzan at a Regional Theatre. Tuacahn is a regional anchor in Utah's $10 billion tourism economy, infusing more than $100 million annually into Southern Utah communities and businesses.

Learn more and stay up to date at www.tuacahn.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli

Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories
EMMA Will Be Performed at Hale Center Theatre Orem Photo

EMMA Will Be Performed at Hale Center Theatre Orem

BWW Review: Youll Laugh a Lot at SCERAs SPAMALOT Photo

BWW Review: You'll Laugh a Lot at SCERA's SPAMALOT

Now Streaming on USUO: Utah Symphony Performs Mendelssohn, Grieg and Rodrigo  Photo

Now Streaming on USUO: Utah Symphony Performs Mendelssohn, Grieg and Rodrigo 

BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatres LES MISERABLES is a Stained Glass Spectacle Photo

BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatre's LES MISERABLES is a Stained Glass Spectacle


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • 5,000 Patrons Attend Concert in Barcelona After Passing a Same-Day COVID-19 Test
  • VIDEO: Mirela Cabero, Lydia Fairén, Alba Gil y Lucía Estrella sorprenden a Blas Canto en Destino Eurovisión
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!