Tuacahn Center for the Arts Announces the Cast of their 2019 Season

Jim J. Bullock (Too Close for Comfort and Broadway's Hairspray) and Josh Strickland (Broadway's Tarzan) head Tuacahn Amphitheater's 2019 season. This year, Tuacahn is recreating some of their most Popular Productions from the past. Disney's When You Wish features new songs from Moana and The Princess and the Frog plus a surprise at the end; "The Little Mermaid" has an entirely new set and costume design; and the moving message in the classic "Sound of Music" is a piece of the past that is still relevant to our future.

To complete the company Bullock and Strickland are joined by: Ellee Anderson, Heidi Anderson, Nicole Athill, Dallyn Vail Bayles(Phantom of the Opera), Erica Bryce, Meg Bussert(Brigadoon), Jessica Coffman, Becca Corbin, Katy Corbus, Rachel Cox, Alize Cruz, Thomas Doelger, Elisabeth Evans(Once), Wilkie Ferguson III(Motown), Bradley Gibbins-Klein, John Grzesiak, Abe Hegewald, Ivan T. Hoffman, Taj Johnson, Garyon Judon, Susi Lafaele, A.J. Lockhart, Sam Lutui, Matthew Marvin, John Massey(Happy Days), Troy McGee, Brady Miller, Miyuki Miyagi, Brayden Morgan, Cathy Newman(La Cage aux Folles), Patrick Nowak, Dennis O'Bannion(White Christmas), Kelly Peterson, Helen Planchet, Emilie Renier, Lindsay Roginski(Chicago), Jon Rose, Alicia Shumway(The King and I), Chad Takeda, Emily Grace Tucker(Elf), Kadence Edwards, Harper Griffith, Sloane Griffith, Afton Higbee, Laurel Knell, Gabe Layton, Lydia Ricks (last season's title role Matilda), Stella Rose, Lilly Mae Stover, Jordan Sullivan, and Ezekiel Weir.

The Little Mermaid opens June 7th and is directed and choreographed by Jani Walsh-Weber. The principal cast includes: Emily Grace Tucker (Ariel), Lindsay Roginski (Ursula), Wilkie Ferguson III (Sebastian), Dennis O'Bannion (Scuttle), Dallyn Vail Bayles (Triton), Matthew Marvin (Flounder), Thomas Doelger (Flotsam), A.J. Lockhart (Jetsam), John Massey (Chef Louis) with Jim J. Bullock (Grimsby) and Josh Strickland as (Prince Eric).

Disney's When You Wish is directed and choreographed by Jeffry Denman (White Christmas, The Producers). It opens June 8th and features Afton Higbee as the little girl, Josh Strickland as Tarzan and Hercules, Alicia Shumway as Pocohontas, Mulan and Jasmine and Wilkie Ferguson III as King Louie and the Genie.

"The Sound of Music" opens July 26th and is directed by Tim Threlfall and choreographed by Mara Newbery Greer (A Christmas Story, Shrek). Principal casting includes Elisabeth Evans (Maria), Dallyn Vail Bayles (Captain von Trapp), Meg Bursset, (Mother Abbess) Lindsay Roginski (Elsa Schrader), Ivan T. Hoffman (Herr Zeller), John Massey (Franz), Cathy Newman (Frau Schmidt), Emily Grace Tucker (Lisel), Brady Miller (Rolf), John Grzesiak (Admiral von Schriber) Harper Griffith (Gretl), Lydia Ricks (Marta), Lilly Mae Stover (Brigitta), Ezekiel Weir (Kurt) Stella Rose (Louisa), Gabe Layton (Friedrich) and Jim J. Bullock as (Max).

The stage management team consists of Monica Dickhens, A.J. Sullivan, Holley Housewright, Jessica Browning, and Hannah Morris.

Opening July 6th at the indoor Hafen theatre, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" helmed by Broadway's original Choreographer Peggy Hickey (Anastasia). Casting TBD.

Come immerse yourself in the experience of Tuacahn and learn why the only way to describe it is 'unforgettable.'





