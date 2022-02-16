Tickets to TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at the Eccles Theater to go on Sale This Friday

Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, February 18 for the premiere Salt Lake City engagement at the Eccles Theater, September 6-11, 2022. Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will come to Salt Lake City as part of a multi-year national tour across North America.

Due to the demand of the upcoming season, the availability of seats is limited. Tickets are available at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com, ArtTix.org, by calling 801-355-ARTS (2787) and in-person at the Eccles Theater box office, M-F 10am-6pm; Sat. 10am-2pm and Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, M-F 10am-2pm. For more tour information, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch. Additional casting will be announced later.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is set to resume performances at Broadway's Belasco Theatre with Greg Kinnear as Atticus Finch on June 1, 2022. A production will debut in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller and NETworks Presentations.

