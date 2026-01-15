The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation Will Hold Preliminary Round Performances in Salt Lake City

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation has announced the Preliminary Round performances of the 2026 Gina Bachauer International Junior & Young Artists Piano Competitions.

Every two years, the world’s most promising young pianists gather in Salt Lake City for the renowned Bachauer Competitions – an international celebration of artistry, talent, and musical excellence. The 2026 edition marks the 50th anniversary of this prestigious event.

This year’s competitions received 316 applications from 28 countries, from which over 150 pianists have been invited to perform in Preliminary Rounds held across five international cities:

Hamburg: November 28–30, 2025

New York City: December 18–20, 2025

Seoul: January 5–6, 2026

Shanghai: January 8–10, 2026

Salt Lake City: January 22–24, 2026

In Salt Lake City, performances will take place at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, 2525 Taylorsville Blvd. Taylorsville (Salt Lake City), Utah 84129. Performances are January 22-24, 2026 1 pm to 5:30 pm / 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm daily.

Starting times vary. Please visit Bachauer.com for updated schedules.

From these international rounds, 48 pianists will advance to the Final Competitions in June 2026 in Salt Lake City. Over two weeks of performances, finalists will compete for more than $60,000 USD in prizes and the opportunity to perform with the Utah Symphony in the final round at Abravanel Hall.

The Preliminary Round performances in Salt Lake City are open to the public with free admission.

Tickets for the June 2026 events in Salt Lake City, including the Finals with the Utah Symphony, are available now.

The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, is a non-profit organization that promotes excellence in piano performance. Named after the famed Greek pianist Gina Bachauer, The Bachauer has developed an international reputation as one the premier organizations bringing opportunities for recognition and career development to the world’s most talented young pianists.