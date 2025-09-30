 tracker
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW To Run October 10–25 At The Ziegfeld Theater

The production, directed by The Ziegfeld Theater's creative team, transforms the venue into Dr. Frank-N-Furter's castle.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
The Ziegfeld Theater will stage Richard O’Brien’s cult classic The Rocky Horror Show October 10–25, inviting audiences into an interactive night of sci-fi fantasy, rock ‘n’ roll, and irreverent fun.

The production, directed by The Ziegfeld Theater’s creative team, transforms the venue into Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s castle, where the story of Brad and Janet collides with a world of eccentric characters and iconic songs such as “Time Warp” and “Sweet Transvestite.” Known worldwide for its audience participation, The Rocky Horror Show encourages theatergoers to dance, sing, and join in the rowdy revelry.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available now at zigarts.com/shows/rockyhorror or by calling 855-ZIG-ARTS.

  • Adults: $26.95

  • Students, Seniors & Children: $24.95

Performance Schedule

  • Evening Shows: October 10, 11, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25 at 7:30 PM

  • Matinee: October 18 at 2:00 PM

Special Performances

  • Student Night – October 11: $10 tickets with valid Student ID

  • ASL Night – October 18: Interpreted performance for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community

Please note: The Rocky Horror Show is rated R for strong language, adult themes, and sexual content.




