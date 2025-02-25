THE ORESTEIA Comes to the Dumke Student Theatre on the Westminster University Campus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This year, the Westminster Theatre Season will include a Classical Greek Theatre Festival presentation of The Oresteia in their Dumke Student Theatre on the Westminster University campus February 27-March 1 and March 6-8, 2025, at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 per person and free to all K-12, their chaperones, and local university students.

Emilio Casillas, who adapted the three-part story of The Oresteia into a 90-minute production, is also the director of this production. He noted, “The 54th season of the Classical Greek Theatre Festival brings with it uncharted territory: Never before have we presented a complete trilogy of plays, as we're doing with The Oresteia, nor have we ever presented a Greek tragedy without the support and expertise of our founder, Professor James Svendsen. Last year, we lost Jim to pancreatic cancer, but his vision - to bring ancient drama to modern audiences - continues to guide us. The Oresteia provides a lesson in the toxicity of the cyclical, never-ending nature of revenge, while also providing an important lens through which to ask the question: Who truly benefits from this system of ‘justice?’”

Alicia Cunningham-Bryant, the dramaturg for this production, added, “It is an exceptional treat to see all three plays of The Oresteia performed together in Casillas’ new adaptation. The audience not only gets to experience the full arc of the story, but to think through the relationship between power and justice, who holds it and who gets to have it - issues we see play out every day on the local, national, and international stage.”

