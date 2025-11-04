Save Up to 35% on Season Packages with Tuacahn’s Black Friday Sale

It’s never too early to save big, and that’s why Tuacahn’s Black Friday sale is happening before Black Friday, in fact it’s happening nearly a month in advance!



Beginning Nov. 5 through Dec. 1 save up to 35 percent on season packages for a Tuacahn Broadway season experience you won’t want to miss.



“This season is going to be amazing, it’s really hard to put it into words,” said Shari Jordan, associate artistic producer for Tuacahn.



Featuring the epic journey of mercy, justice and forgiveness in the wildly popular musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, alongside the underwater rescue and adventure of Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo: a 70-minute Family Musical, and the upbeat nod to 1950s high school nostalgia in Grease, the Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre will be bursting with thought-provoking storylines, energy and talent. Inside the Indoor Hafen Theatre, Holiday Inn rings in the Christmas season with all the charm and familiar tunes you’d expect from an Irving Berlin musical. Then in January 2027, audiences can expect the unexpected in Tuacahn’s first non-musical offering, The Play That Goes Wrong.



“Season package holders get the best benefits like free date exchanges, early access and 20 percent discount for most concerts, lower handling fees and so much more,” said Stehanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “If you’ve ever considered becoming a season package holder, this is the time to buy.”



Get the best deal on season packages during Tuacahn’s Black Friday sale running Nov. 5 through Dec. 1.