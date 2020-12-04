Salt Lake Acting Company Unveils New Streaming Platform in Collaboration With Salt Lake Film Society

Salt Lake Acting Company, Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, announces the launch of SLAC DIGITAL, an all-new way for audiences to stream Salt Lake Acting Company programming in their own homes. This is made possible through a partnership with the Salt Lake Film Society.

SLAC is the first non-cinema organization to join Salt Lake Film Society's @homeArts, a nonprofit consortium of top arthouse cinemas around the country. Created in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the movie industry, @homeArts digital streaming technology was developed by Salt Lake Film Society's media accelerator studio, MAST. In mid-March 2020, the platform was provided to eleven art house cinemas around the nation, ensuring that cinema lovers could continue to watch first-run films at home, while still supporting independent cinema. This marks not only the first time a traditional performing arts organization is utilizing the @homeArts platform, but also the first time that SLFS has brought another Utah-based organization into the cohort.

"SLFS is happy and proud to have created this technology and turned it into a nonprofit project with a mission to help the arts. We're all working in ways we never imagined and this technology is able to make us feel more like ourselves, which benefits our organizations and our audiences. We love SLAC and we are grateful they took the leap with us. We wish them every success as they inch toward that big 5-0," said Tori Baker, President/CEO of Salt Lake Film Society.

"When Tori contacted me about the opportunity to bring SLAC into @homeArts, I was beyond moved," said SLAC Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming. "Technology can often be a barrier for small arts organizations in terms of reaching audiences in new ways. What Tori and team have done to keep the arts and cinema alive is nothing short of extraordinary. It's a prime example of the power of artistic collaboration and taking care of one another during this difficult time."

The first production to be made available on SLAC DIGITAL is CLIMBING WITH TIGERS, which the theatre company produced in 2016. Thanks in part to a special agreement with Actors Equity Association, this marks the first time a filmed recording from the SLAC archives has been made available to the public. CLIMBING WITH TIGERS, based on the book by Utah's Nathan Glad and Dallas Graham, tells its story through a captivating combination of music, storytelling, animation, and film. Troy Deutsch (BULL SHARK ATTACK) adapted it for the stage and Alexandra Harbold (THE WOLVES) helmed the original production in SLAC's Chapel Theatre.

Season subscriptions are currently available by calling SLAC's box office. For more information, visit www.saltlakeactingcompany.org or call 801.363.7522. SLAC DIGITAL can be accessed directly at slacdigital.athomearts.org.

