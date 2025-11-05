Salt Lake Acting Company To Present NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salt Lake Acting Company continues its holiday tradition of theatre for young audiences with Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, featuring a script and lyrics by Mo Willems, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and direction and choreography by Penelope Caywood. The production runs December 5–30, 2025 in SLAC’s Upstairs Theatre.

Based on Willems’ popular children’s book, the musical follows Wilbur, a curious mole rat living in The Tunnel, who breaks tradition by discovering his love for clothing. His bold new passion challenges his community to embrace individuality and self-expression. With energetic songs, humor, and heart, the show offers a joyful story for all ages.

Composer Deborah Wicks La Puma shared, “I am so delighted to once again have my work at Salt Lake Acting Company! I hope this rockin' story about authenticity and accepting others strikes a chord for young and old alike.”

Each 65-minute performance includes a post-show Q&A with the cast. Audiences can also browse Mo Willems’ books available on-site through The King’s English Bookshop, contribute to The Children’s Service Society of Utah by donating pajamas or diapers, and view artwork from students of The Visual Art Institute in SLAC’s Green Room Gallery.

Performances are scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays at 12 PM and 3 PM, with additional holiday week performances on December 22, 23, 29, and 30. An Audio Described and Sensory-Friendly performance will take place on Saturday, December 27 at 3 PM.

Tickets are $17 for children and $27 for adults and can be purchased at SaltLakeActingCompany.org or by calling (801) 363-7522.