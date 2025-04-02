Review: LIFE OF PI at the Eccles Theater is an Evocative Exploration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The national tour of LIFE OF PI, currently playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, is a stirring drama, visual feast, and evocative exploration of faith.

LIFE OF PI was adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti from the 2001 novel by Yann Martel (which also became a 2012 Oscar-winning film). It won five Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, as well as three Tonys. Pi, a teenage boy from India is the sole survivor of a shipwreck convalescing after arriving in Mexico. With prodding from an insurance agent, he tells the harrowing story of how he sustained himself on a lifeboat for 227 days with a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker.

Taha Mandviwala as Pi gives a very physical performance, moving effortlessly through demanding staging, including lifts, fight choreography, and puppet interaction, all without losing his distinctive characterization and a palpable will to live. (Pi is played by Savidu Geevaratne at certain performances.)

Other actors in named roles in the excellent Equity cast (most playing multiple characters) include Ben Durocher (double cast with Toussaint Jeanlouis), Sorab Wadia, Sinclair Mitchell, Jessica Angleskhan, Mi Kang, Rishi Jaiswal, Alan Ariano, and Sharayu Mahale.

And the impressive performances of the puppeteers and ensemble are no less impactful. The puppetry and movement direction by Finn Caldwell is meaningful and animalistic with artistic puppet design by Caldwell and Nick Barnes that has just the right balance of realistic and abstract.

The scenic and costume design by Tim Hatley well serve the theatrical staging, with video and animation design by Andrzej Goulding that adds satisfying spectacle. The lighting design by Tim Lutkin and Tim Deiling, along with original music by Andrew T. Mackay, elevate the mood.

LIFE OF PI plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 6, 2025. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Reader Reviews