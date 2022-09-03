Review: Jeremy Jordan Brought Down the House at BYU

The sold-out De Jong Concert Hall at Brigham Young University was bursting with screaming fans of Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan on Sept. 2, and he brought down the house with his mesmerizing performance.

With vocal chords of steel, he slayed every big note, astonishing over and over again with his vocal prowess. And it wasn't just the singing that enthralled the audience. Jordan is a master actor, shaping each word and phrase with subtle nuance and depth of emotion.

But it was not all drama, either. The performance was also filled with fun, lighthearted humor, such as a Disney princess-themed medley that while goofy was also heartfelt, never sacrificing the quality of singing.

Jordan delighted fans with songs from many of his beloved projects, including "Broadway, Here I Come" from SMASH, "Moving Too Fast" from THE LAST FIVE YEARS, "Let Me Make You Proud" from TANGLED: THE SERIES, and finishing up with "Santa Fe" from NEWSIES.

Additional highlights included "Grow for Me" from his recent stint in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, "She Used to Me Mine" from WAITRESS, and his gorgeous original rendition of the title song from "OKLAHOMA."

Broadway's past was also represented by a medley of love songs from CAROUSEL's "If I Loved You" to SWEENEY TODD's "Johanna" to MISS SAIGON's "Why God, Why?"

Jordan's rapport with the audience and musical director Benjamin Rauhaula was refreshingly personal and unrehearsed. Earlier in the day, he taught a master class for students that was equally down-to-earth and reflective of his care for his craft and desire to focus on what's most important in life.

This was Jeremy Jordan's concert debut in Utah, and hopefully it was only the first of more to come.

BYU's Bravo! series has previously hosted artists such as Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Benanti, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Mandy Patinkin, as well as composers Alan Menken, Frank Wildhorn, and Jason Robert Brown.

