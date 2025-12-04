Repertory Dance Theatre To Host Dance Center On Broadway Open House

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Repertory Dance Theatre will host an Open House at its Dance Center on Broadway, offering the public the chance to try multiple dance styles in a single day. The event will include drop-in classes for all levels and a discounted punch-card offer. The program continues RDT’s commitment to accessible community dance education.

Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) will host its Dance Center on Broadway Open House on January 3, 2026, inviting participants to explore seven dance styles throughout the day for a $10 entry fee. The “Dance All Day for $10” format will allow attendees to drop in for any or all classes. Participants may also receive free admission by purchasing a 10-class punch card offered at a discounted Open House price of $90.

“The Open House is all about making dance accessible to everyone,” said Nicholas Cendese, Associate Executive/Artistic Director & Dance Center Teacher at RDT. “Whether you're a seasoned dancer or stepping onto the dance floor for the first time, this event is a fantastic way to explore new styles, meet our incredible instructors, and experience the energy of our dance community.”

RDT’s Dance Center on Broadway offers adult classes for ages 16 and older on a drop-in basis during evenings and weekends, led by professional instructors.

The quarterly Open House provides an opportunity for community members to experience a variety of movement styles, connect with instructors, and engage with RDT’s programming.

EVENT INFORMATION

The Open House will run throughout the day and will include sessions in Prime Movement, West African (Guinea), Bollywood, Jazz, Flamenco, Ballet, Modern, and Hip Hop. A short break will feature a special performance by RDT dancers. The schedule is subject to change.

For more information, visit rdtutah.org.