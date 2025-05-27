Repertory Dance Theatre Announces Leadership Transition Ahead of Company's 60th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) has announced a historic leadership transition as the company approaches its 60th anniversary season. After decades of visionary leadership, Linda C. Smith will transition from Artistic & Executive Director to RDT Director Emerita on July 1, 2025. Nicholas Cendese and Lynne Larson will step into the roles of Executive/Artistic Co-Directors, marking a new chapter for Utah's premier modern dance company.

This carefully planned succession represents over a decade of preparation. Both Cendese and Larson have deep roots with RDT, serving first as dancers with the Company then transitioning to key administrative roles within RDT. Larson became Education Director in 2007. Cendese joined the administrative team in 2012 and has served as Development Director since 2018. Both were named Artistic Associates in 2012 and Associate Executive/Artistic Directors in July 2024.

Linda became a founding member of Repertory Dance Theatre in 1966. She was appointed Artistic Director in 1983 and later became Executive Director in 1996.

"Linda's passion, dedication, and tireless work have shaped RDT into the incredible organization it is today. Her impact on the arts and our community is immeasurable, and we are so grateful for everything she's given to RDT and to all of us," said Lindsay Mattes, RDT's Board President. "RDT's board is thrilled to announce that Nicholas Cendese and Lynne Larson will be stepping into the roles of Artistic and Executive Co-Directors. Both bring a deep love for RDT, a strong vision for the future, and decades of combined experience that make them a powerful team. With the full support of the Board, we're confident and excited about this new chapter—and we can't wait to kick off our Diamond Season under their leadership."

Under the new structure, Cendese will lead executive decisions, and assume primary administrative/financial responsibilities including budget oversight, board relations, and fundraising. Larson will lead artistic decisions, dancer/staff relations, and education programs. They will share duties in hiring artistic and administrative staff, selecting company repertory, designing home seasons, community engagement, and artistic/administrative long-range planning.

Smith will continue her involvement with RDT as Director Emerita and remain on the Board of Trustees, focusing on the company's 60th anniversary celebrations, archival projects, and repertory re-staging. Her ongoing presence ensures vital knowledge transfer and maintains important community connections.

This transition honors RDT's founding principles of democratic collaboration while positioning the company for continued growth and innovation. The leadership team's combined expertise and shared vision promise an exciting future as RDT enters its seventh decade of bringing modern dance to Utah audiences.

About RDT

Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT), founded in 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a professional modern dance repertory company dedicated to the creation, performance, perpetuation, and appreciation of modern dance. Known worldwide for its collection of dance treasures, RDT is both a museum and contemporary gallery representing the scope and diversity of modern dance, past and present. From the early pioneers of the art form to today's cutting-edge choreographers, the company maintains one of the largest collections of modern dance classics in the world.

