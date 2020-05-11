Pioneer Theatre Company Announces Shortened Season Beginning February 2021

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), the area's only fully-professional regional theatre, will present its upcoming season, after an abrupt end to the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Chris Massimine will offer a three-show season beginning in February 2021, in modification of PTC's regularly scheduled seven-show season. As progress is made and with further guidance from the University of Utah and the State of Utah, additional programming may be included on the fall schedule as add-on productions. PTC is responding to the safety and wellness needs of our patrons, staff, and visiting guest artists, many of whom are based in New York City.

"The pandemic has disrupted all our lives," said PTC Managing Director Chris Massimine, as he begins his second season with the theatre. "We are working closely with the State of Utah and the University as re-opening guidelines continue to evolve. With these challenging times comes the responsibility of balancing increased public safety and the well-being of staff and artists, alongside producing the first-class theatrical experiences to share and enjoy. After reviewing possible strategies, with an eye on minding public welfare first and foremost, we are optimistic but remaining flexible."

The first show of the shortened season is the rescheduled musical production of Something Rotten! This outrageous Broadway musical pokes fun at the master playwright himself, William Shakespeare. Full of puns and double-entendres, theatre buffs will enjoy the "Easter egg" references to popular musicals laced throughout this comedy. Something Rotten! has been rescheduled for February 19 to March 6, 2021.

"After being away from the stage and from our patrons, it is important that we come back with a season that appeals to our entire audience base-a season that will make us laugh and forget our troubles, and rekindle the excitement that live theatre provides," said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg, as she embarks on her ninth season leading the artistic efforts of the 59-year-old company. "So, what better way to do that than with Something Rotten!, an imagined love letter about the origins of musical theatre?"

The world premiere of Ass has been rescheduled for March 26 to April 10, 2021. A comedy about complicated family relationships, author Ellen Simon shares that the play's key figure, a famous sculptor, isn't based on her father, playwright Neil Simon, but that character "is really more of a Picasso guy." Ass first appeared at PTC as part of the 2017-2018 Play-by-Play new play reading series, and will finally enjoy its first fully-staged production.

The last show of the PTC season will be Legally Blonde, the fabulously fun seven-time Tony Award-nominated musical based on movie of the same name. Called a "nonstop sugar rush of a show," by The New York Times, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. With dynamic songs and energetic dancing, this musical is a fitting close to a taxing year. Legally Blonde will run from May 7 to May 22, 2021.

Azenberg continues on the season: "Ass, written by my long-time friend Ellen Simon, still awaits its World Premiere here at PTC and I think this comical family drama will resonate even more deeply for our audiences now than it would have before the pandemic had us all isolating with our families! Legally Blonde is familiar to many of us as a film but the musical is even more fun and is the perfect family entertainment to end our season."

Season packages have been altered to reflect the changes necessitated by a three show season, including limitations on some packages, like PTC's Rush Pass, as the Theatre continues to reconcile with the impact of social distancing on seating.

For the 2021 season, PTC offers a 3-Play package ranging from $94 - $154, depending on seating and day of week. PTC will continue to offer the popular Rush Pass which entitles patrons to attend as many performances as they want on a space available basis, but it will be limited to renewals only until seating guidelines are clear. The Flex Pass which offers credit that can be used in any way throughout the season, at season ticket discount prices, can be renewed or purchased by new patrons. The Rush Pass for the new season is $66 and the Flex Pass is $150.

In addition, PTC will continue its "Under 35" package which offers a 50% discount for emerging professionals, and it is available for $47 - $71.50.

Current PTC season subscribers will receive their renewal notices in May and June, and will have the opportunity to renew their subscription as long as they do so by Friday, July 17, 2020. To allow for social distancing guidelines that may be in effect in 2021, PTC will not be filling seat assignments immediately. We will make every effort to accommodate returning season patrons with their existing seat, but will also preserve those choices in the following season as well.

Previous season ticket subscribers will receive accommodations to their account for the productions postponed in 2020 that are now in the new season. New subscriber orders will be filled in the order in which they are received.

For season subscriptions, contact Pioneer Theatre Company's Box Office at boxoffice@pioneertheatre.org, at 801-581-6961 (phone service is available by limited hours),or visit online at www.pioneertheatre.org.

2021 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

The 3-Play Subscription

Get tickets for all three shows in our season, and your selection of seats before single ticket holders do. Price ranges from $94-$154, depending on where the seat is.

The Under 35 Subscription

Theatre patrons who are age 35 or younger may purchase a 3 Play subscription for $47-$71.50, for performances on Monday - Thursday.

The Flex Pass

This package provides patrons with $150 worth of credit redeemable at a discounted season ticket rate for any of the productions, and can be used for any number of tickets up to the value of the pass. The pass must be used in the 2021 season.

The $66 Rush Pass

This season pass allows patrons to come to the theatre an hour before any show and get the best available single ticket for that night, based on availability. The pass is good for all shows in the season, including musicals. The pass does not include productions outside of the 3 Play Subscription and is non-transferrable. The Rush Pass will initially only be offered to renewing subscribers. A decision will be made later in the year whether to offer Rush Pass subscriptions to the general public.

All packages and passes include the best seats, discounts on additional tickets with an exclusive presale period, and the convenience of free exchange privileges.

PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY | 2021 SEASON

WHO:

Pioneer Theatre Company's 2021 Season is announced, and subscriptions are now available.

WHAT:

Something Rotten!

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell

Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

February 19 - March 16, 2021

World Premiere of Ass

By Ellen Simon

March 26 - April 10, 2021

Legally Blonde

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Book by Heather Hach

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM motion picture

May 7 - May 22, 2021

WHEN:

Current subscribers and the general public both can begin to reserve their season tickets on May 11, 2020, at 10 A.M.

WHERE:

Pioneer Theatre Company is located in Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre but no ticket reservations will be conducted in person for this renewal period. Patrons are directed to renew by mail, phone, or online.

HOW:

Email the Box Office at boxoffice@pioneertheatre.org

Visit PioneerTheatre.org

Call the Box Office at 801-581-6961. Special phone hours during the COVID-19 pandemic are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no in-person service.





