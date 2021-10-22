Photos: Pioneer Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of ASS

The world premiere of Ass, written by Ellen Simon (daughter of playwright Neil Simon), premiered at Pioneer Theatre Company tonight, October 22, 2021 and runs through November 6, 2021.

Check out photos below!

In this witty and acrimonious World Premiere, a brilliant sculptor in failing health is forced to deal with his son and his ninth wife. He confronts his own mortality and the claims of family versus art in this witty and engaging look at complicated relationships and a family who sometimes behaves badly.

Learn more at www.pioneertheatre.org.