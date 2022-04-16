Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
The production is set to run from April 22nd through June 4th.
Hale Center Theater Orem is set to present Camelot from April 22nd through June 4th. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the show's website at https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/66.
The production team includes:
Director: Rodger Sorenson
Music Director: Amanda Crabb
Choreographer: Nathan Balser
Vocal Coach: Dianna Graham
Fight Choreographer: Benjamin J. Henderson
Production Stage Manager: Meagan M. Downey
Costume Designer: MaryAnn Hill
Production Manager & Lighting Designer: Joseph Governale
Hair & Makeup Designer: Savanna Waldron
Set Designer: Jason Baldwin
Sound Designer: Cole McClure
Properties: Linda Hale
Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.
Take a look at the production shots below!
Photo Credits: Suzy O Photography.
