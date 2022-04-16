Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT

Hale Center Theater Orem is set to present Camelot from April 22nd through June 4th. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the show's website at https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/66.

" The legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table brought to life on stage in the classic musical by Lerner and Loewe. Winner of four Tony Awards and told in an intimate new fashion on our stage, you will not want to miss the show that brought us such beloved classics as "If Ever I Should Leave You" and the titular "Camelot". "

CAMELOT will run from Apr. 22 to Jun. 04, 2022 nightly at 7:30PM, with Saturday matinees at 12pm and 4pm, dark on Sunday. For specific performance times, please visit https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/66

The production team includes: Director: Rodger Sorenson Music Director: Amanda Crabb Choreographer: Nathan Balser Vocal Coach: Dianna Graham Fight Choreographer: Benjamin J. Henderson Production Stage Manager: Meagan M. Downey Costume Designer: MaryAnn Hill Production Manager & Lighting Designer: Joseph Governale Hair & Makeup Designer: Savanna Waldron Set Designer: Jason Baldwin Sound Designer: Cole McClure Properties: Linda Hale