Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT

pixeltracker

The production is set to run from April 22nd through June 4th.

Apr. 16, 2022  

Hale Center Theater Orem is set to present Camelot from April 22nd through June 4th. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the show's website at https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/66.

"The legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table brought to life on stage in the classic musical by Lerner and Loewe. Winner of four Tony Awards and told in an intimate new fashion on our stage, you will not want to miss the show that brought us such beloved classics as "If Ever I Should Leave You" and the titular "Camelot"."

CAMELOT will run from Apr. 22 to Jun. 04, 2022 nightly at 7:30PM, with Saturday matinees at 12pm and 4pm, dark on Sunday. For specific performance times, please visit https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/66


The production team includes:

Director: Rodger Sorenson

Music Director: Amanda Crabb

Choreographer: Nathan Balser

Vocal Coach: Dianna Graham

Fight Choreographer: Benjamin J. Henderson

Production Stage Manager: Meagan M. Downey

Costume Designer: MaryAnn Hill

Production Manager & Lighting Designer: Joseph Governale

Hair & Makeup Designer: Savanna Waldron

Set Designer: Jason Baldwin

Sound Designer: Cole McClure

Properties: Linda Hale

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.

Take a look at the production shots below!

Photo Credits: Suzy O Photography.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans and Scott Hendrickson.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Scott Hendrickson.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Scott Hendrickson.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee, Meg Flinders, and Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Scott Hendrickson and Kat Hawley Cook.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Bronson Dameron and Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Bronson Dameron and Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee and Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee and Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans, Kat Hawley Cook, and Scott Hendrickson.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans and Scott Hendrickson.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans and Scott Hendrickson.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans and Scott Hendrickson.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans and Scott Hendrickson.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee and Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee and Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee and Bronson Dameron.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans and Kat Hawley Cook.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Rex Kocherhans and Kat Hawley Cook.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee and Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee and Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Chris Higbee and Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Scott Hendrickson and Kat Hawley Cook.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Scott Hendrickson and Kat Hawley Cook.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Scott Hendrickson and Kat Hawley Cook.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Scott Hendrickson and Kat Hawley Cook.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Bronson Dameron and Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Bronson Dameron and Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Bronson Dameron and Meg Flinders.

Photos: Inside Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's CAMELOT
Meg Flinders.



Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At SIX On Tour
  • MATILDA Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next Month
  • CHICAGO Will Relaunch National Tour
  • Jackson Mississippi Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan