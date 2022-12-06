Photos: Get a First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Tuacahn Center for the Arts

With all the lists and shopping, parties and planning during the holidays, life can start to feel a bit hazy. Luckily, there's one light proven to shine through the fog of the Christmas season - and his bright red nose is ready to light up the indoor Hafen Theatre when Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer takes place now through Dec. 22.

Featuring all the nostalgia of the classic Claymation Christmas film, this festive favorite is the perfect way to combine childhood memories with the energy of live theater in one perfectly wrapped package.

Comparing the costume style in Rudolph to that of The Lion King on Broadway, Coats said the puppets are "masterful," and it takes particularly engaging actors to bring them to life.

Come enjoy familiar tunes like "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Rudolph", along with all the characters you know and love in Tuacahn's production of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Tickets start at just $24. Log onto www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300 to purchase.