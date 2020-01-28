Photo Flash: Take a Look at Rehearsal Photos From A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Salt Lake Acting Company

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC), Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, presents the Utah premiere of A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 by Lucas Hnath. The 8-time Tony Award-nominated play is being produced in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre February 5 through March 8, 2020.

See photos and video below!

Nora Helmer leaving her husband and children at the end of Ibsen's 1879 masterpiece was the "door slam heard 'round the world." Fifteen years later, there's a knock at that same door. Nora's back. But why? And where has she been? Lucas Hnath's brilliantly funny sequel to Ibsen's classic was nominated for 8 Tony Awards and now makes its Utah premiere at SLAC.

"Whether you view Nora's actions at the end of A DOLL'S HOUSE -'Part 1'-as radical or an act of #selfcare, 'Part 2' examines the aftermath and reality of her choice," said SLAC's Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming. "It's why I was drawn to this work. So often plays with a feminist message are anything but subtle or balanced. A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 is nuanced, yet bold, and heartbreaking, and comedic. I adore it and our audiences will as well."

Stacey Jenson* makes her SLAC debut as Nora Helmer. She has been seen elsewhere in GIDION'S KNOT (Pinnacle). Jenson is joined by Paul Mulder* (SEEING THE ELEPHANT) as Torvald, Annette Wright (BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON, SATURDAY'S VOYEUR) as Anne Marie, and Rachael Merlot, who is also making her SLAC debut with this production, as Emmy.

Directing the production is SATURDAY'S VOYEUR creator Nancy Borgenicht, who has been an integral part of Salt Lake Acting Company since 1974. Her previous directing credits at SLAC include ANGELS IN AMERICA, WHITE MAN DANCING, OLEANNA, WOMEN AND WALLACE, CABBIES, COWBOYS AND THE TREE OF THE WEEPING VIRGIN, SATURDAY'S VOYEUR (from 1993 to 2003) and 2018's STAG'S LEAP.

In reference to Borgenicht, Fleming stated, "Because the play so masterfully blends comedy, drama, classic characters, and a modern sensibility, I knew that the perfect person to lead the production would be SATURDAY'S VOYEUR Co-Creator Nancy Borgenicht. She hired me in 1998, entrusting me with growing our audience base. Having Nancy at the helm is a wonderful full-circle moment, not unlike Nora's return to Torvald and her children."

Borgenicht is joined on the creative team by Erik Reichert (Scenic Design), La Beene (Costume Design), Matt Taylor (Lighting Design), Katelyn Limber (Sound Design), and Sara Shouse (Hair Design). Heather Nowlin serves as Dramaturg and Jennie Sant* is Production Stage Manager.

Upholding its commitment to elevating other nonprofit organizations throughout Utah, whose missions align with relevant production themes, SLAC is pleased to announce a partnership with the Women's Business Center of Utah (WBCUtah). WBCUtah helps women build confidence, create opportunities, and experience success in business ownership. More information about the organization will be made available to patrons in the Salt Lake Acting Company lobby during the run of A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2.

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 runs February 5 through March 8, 2020. Tickets can be obtained via tickets.saltlakeactingcompany.org, in person at the SLAC box office, or by calling 801.363.7522.

Photo Credit Joshua Black





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You