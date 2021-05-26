Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ANNIE at Tuacahn Arts Center

Annie will continue performances at the Outdoor Amphitheatre through July 10.

May. 26, 2021  

The beloved family musical Annie began performances at Tuacahn Arts Center this month. Get a first look at the cast in action here!

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie will charm your heart in adventure after adventure, foiling Miss Hannigan and finding a new home with Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace, and a loveable mutt named Sandy.

The cast of Annie includes Lydia Ricks in the title role as well as Michael Scott Harris (Oliver Warbucks), Mindy Smoot Robbins (Grace Farrell), Todd Dubail (Rooster Hannigan), Mallory King (Lily St. Regis), Bryan Dobson (F.D.R), Harper Griffith (Molly), Madilyn Terry (Pepper), Lilly Mae Stover (Duffy), Sloane Griffith (July), Laurel Knell (Tessie) and Anna Robbins (Kate) with Terra C. MacLeod as (Miss Hannigan).

Annie is is directed and choreographed by Mara Newbery Greer (Sound of Music, Shrek) and is associate directed and choreographed by Rachel Perlman.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.tuacahn.org/.

