PTC Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

The professional regional premiere of the musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND opens at PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC) on FEBRUARY 21, 2020 and runs through MARCH 7, 2020. Tickets for this production can be purchased by calling 801-581-6961 or by visiting pioneertheatre.org.

"Two different worlds/Never meant to meet The grand hommes with their pale brown skin and their French ways, owners of the land and masters of their own fates And the peasants, black as night, eternally at the mercy of the wind and sea, who pray constantly... to the gods"

A Caribbean fable set in French Antilles, Once On This Island tells the tale of two young lovers from two contrasting worlds, and of the Island Gods who are forever entwined in their fates.

Ti Moune, an orphaned peasant girl, rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a grand homme (wealthy) boy from the other side of the island, and as is evident from his Light Brown skin, he also has come from another community. Daniel must soon choose whether to follow his heart or his home. Unbeknownst to the dark-skinned Ti Moune, the gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death, the stakes being her life.





