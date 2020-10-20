Original Cast Member Jason Gray Returns to BYUtv's STUDIO C

A viral phenom with more than two billion views on YouTube.

Family entertainment network BYUtv today announced that original "Studio C" cast member Jason Gray will return to the fan-favorite sketch comedy show in fall 2021. A viral phenom with more than two billion views on Youtube and past guest stars including Emmy winner Kenan Thompson, "Studio C" derives universally loved humor from everyday life through endlessly watchable and shareable sketches that offer comic perspective on commonplace scenarios and Pop culture commentary.

"With more than 2.2 billion Youtube views, 'Studio C' is arguably one of our most-loved legacy shows," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "And Jason was one of the most versatile and formidable talents in that original cast. So to have him joining forces with our equally-talented new cast members is a major coup for sketch comedy fans. All I can say is buckle up and brace yourself for what will undoubtably be a hilarious season."

"I'm thrilled to be returning to 'Studio C' again," said Jason Gray. "Sketch comedy is part of my DNA as an actor and writer, and it will be an exciting adventure to work with mostly new faces! 'Studio C' has the best fan base, and I think they will really enjoy all the fun things we have cooking. I can't wait to bring back some of my old impressions - Batman, Snape and The Emperor - while introducing some new characters I've been working on as well. I'm also very excited to be performing in front of live audiences again once it's safe. Nothing beats the magic of live comedy, and (fingers crossed) we should have plenty of it!"

Jason Gray is one of the original creators of "Studio C" and played such memorable characters as the British announcer on "Top Soccer Shootout Ever with Scott Sterling" (nearly 79 million views) and the recurring role of Severus Snape. Following season 9 of "Studio C" in 2018, he joined with the other original cast members to create comedy network JK! Studios and reached the semifinals of NBC competition show "Bring the Funny."

"We've loved working with Jason at JK! Studios, and we're excited to support him in his next endeavor," said Matt Meese of JK! Studios.

Jason Gray returns immediately behind the scenes and in the writers' room to prepare for taping next year and will debut on-screen in fall 2021. "Studio C" is produced by BYUtv with Kaleidoscope Pictures ("Show Offs," "Christmas Under the Stars").

"As the 'Studio C' cast family continues to grow, we're excited to be able to start inviting previous family members back to play," said Micah Merrill, executive producer of "Studio C" at Kaleidoscope Pictures. "Keep watching for more fun surprises as the show continues to evolve to reach even more audiences to experience 'Studio C''s unique brand of hilarious and uplifting comedy."

In addition to "Studio C," BYUtv's original programming slate includes teen comedy bootcamp "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ," created and hosted by the Emmy-winning star; "Dwight in Shining Armor," a scripted adventure comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; new family survival competition "Survivalists"; and "All-Round Champion," with outstanding young athletes competing in each other's sports. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories Related Articles