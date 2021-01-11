On Pitch Performing Arts Hosts Adam Pascal Live In Concert

Broadway's original Roger (Rent), Radames (Aida), and star of Chicago, Something Rotten, and more is coming to Layton! Adam Pascal's versatile style provides the perfect entertainment for anyone.Broadway, rock, contemporary- Adam's acoustic concert covers it all.

Adam Pascal is a Tony Award nominee, best known for his role as Roger in RENT, which he originated both on Broadway and in the 2005 film. He has also starred on Broadway in Aida (Radames), Cabaret (Emcee), Chess (Freddie), Chicago (Billy), Memphis (Huey), Disaster (Chad), Something Rotten (Shakespeare), and most recently Pretty Woman (Edward). He has released two solo rock albums, Model Prisoner (2000), Civilian (2004), as well as a collaborative rock album Blinding Light (2008) with pianist, Larry Edoff. In television and film, he has appeared in RENT (2005), School of Rock, (2003), Temptation (2004), and Cold Case (2006). Adam also tours regularly, performing sold-out solo concerts all around the country.

Tickets are $25-$50.

Get tickets at http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com/tickets2.html

Adam's concert is hosted by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) and Layton High's Theatre Department. All ticket proceeds will go to support these two amazing theatre programs.

On January 22nd, Adam Pascal will also teach a Master Performance Class.Observation tickets are available for this class at just $20/ticket. Concert and Master Class tickets can be purchased at http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com/tickets2.html.

On Pitch Performing Arts Inc. exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; we promise to maintain a safe and diverse community, and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.