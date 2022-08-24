Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark L. Walberg Will Host WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! In Providence On October 11!

This live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

Salt Lake City News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  
Mark L. Walberg Will Host WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! In Providence On October 11!

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," an all-new theatrical experience, announces Mark L. Walberg - longtime host of PBS' Antique Roadshow has joined the production as one of the hosts of the show and will be coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center on October 11. Alongside Walberg, actress Kalpana Pot joins the show as the touring co-host, and LA Dodgers stadium host and long-time radio personality Dave Styles joins the cast as the show announcer.

The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, and it's right in their hometown theater.

"Like most of America, I've been a Wheel fan for decades! Being able to bring America's Game to your hometown is truly a dream come true," says Mark L. Walberg. "I can't wait to celebrate Wheel of Fortune with fans from all over the country and, as a bonus, help to make you all winners!"

Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, said, "We had to be very careful about who we trusted to bring the spirit of our beloved game show out of the studio and into theaters across the country. We hope the fans enjoy the energy Mark, Kalpana, and Dave will bring to this new theatrical experience."

At "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" guests can try out to go on stage and feel like they stepped onto the stage of one of the greatest game shows of all time. Players will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour's puzzleboard to win fantastic prizes including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show! Additionally, hundreds of audience members will get in on the action by winning cash and prizes.

Tickets and VIP Packages are available now with seats as low as $49. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Visit ppacri.org for how to earn early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel.

Wheel of Fortune Live! is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA. The tour is booked internationally by UTA.

Mark L. Walberg has been an American television personality for decades. Mark is best known as the long-time host of Antiques Roadshow - PBS's highest-rated, prime-time original program. He has hosted and been featured in an array of popular talk, reality competition, and game shows, including the FOX hit The Moment of Truth. He also has hosted home improvement competitions The Mansion and House Rules, knowledge quiz shows Test the Nation and Russian Roulette, the California state lottery program Make Me A Millionaire. Mark can be seen currently as host of the USA Network's Temptation Island.

Trademarked as America's Game, Wheel of Fortune has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.





More Hot Stories For You


The Smothers Brothers Come To The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center In OctoberThe Smothers Brothers Come To The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center In October
August 18, 2022

Live at the Eccles Presents THE SMOTHERS BROTHERS October 21, 22 & 23, 2022 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles Events.
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to The Eccles Theater, November 30MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to The Eccles Theater, November 30
August 4, 2022

Broadway at the Eccles announces that the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will go on sale Friday, August 12 at the Eccles Theater. Performances begin Nov. 30 through Dec. 11, 2022.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Layton, August 11MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Layton, August 11
August 1, 2022

Over 50 cast members of all ages, accompanied by a live orchestra, will take to the stage at the Layton High School Auditorium for 6 performances of Matilda the Musical beginning Thursday, August 11.
VIDEO: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn AmphitheatreVIDEO: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
July 20, 2022

Tuacahn is presenting Mary Poppins in the outdoor ampitheatre through October 22, 2022! Get a first look at all new production footage here!
Repertory Dance Theatre Invites Families To Wiggle-Friendly ShowsRepertory Dance Theatre Invites Families To Wiggle-Friendly Shows
July 19, 2022

For 25 years, Repertory Dance Theatre has been presenting 'wiggle-friendly' interactive performances for children and families at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center through the Ring Around the Rose series.