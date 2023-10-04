MAMMA MIA! Comes To Broadway At The Eccles This December; Tickets On Sale October 6

By: Oct. 04, 2023

MAMMA MIA! Comes To Broadway At The Eccles This December; Tickets On Sale October 6

Broadway at the Eccles announced today that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Salt Lake City will go on sale Friday, October 6. 

Tickets will be available by visiting Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com, or by calling 801.355.ARTS (2787). The best seating availability is on the Friday and Sunday matinees. Group orders of 10+ or more may be placed by calling 317.632.5183 or by emailing Chris Schneider.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.  

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre.  The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher. 

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

 

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. 

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions. 

The special edition cast recording of MAMMA MIA! is available on Decca Broadway.

For information about MAMMA MIA! visit Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


