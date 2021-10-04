Live at the Eccles to Present Professor Brian Cox: HORIZONS in May 2022

Live at the Eccles Presents Professor Brian Cox: Horizons May 18, 2022 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events. Please note that all fans must present proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend this show. Read important details here.

World-renowned physicist, Professor Brian Cox, announces U.S. and Canadian tour dates for his immersive live experience, Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey, as part of his world tour 2022. From April through June 2022, Horizons will tour to theaters in 31 cities throughout North America. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 7 at 10:00 AM.

The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

"I loved the 2019 world tour because it gave me the opportunity to discuss the most profound ideas with tens of thousands of people in front of the most spectacular images of the Universe," stated Professor Cox. "When the tour was over, I immediately started thinking about how I could delve deeper, tell an even more profound story and make the show even more spectacular. I'm very excited about what has emerged! I hope the evening will make people think about how fortunate and precious we are, how strange and wonderful our Universe is, and the limitless future we have to look forward to if we make the right choices over the coming decades."

Horizons takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, venues will be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

Horizons is a celebration of our civilization, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince, perhaps the only collection of sentient atoms in the observable Universe capable of overseeing a Q&A with an audience of 10,000 people whilst wearing an old cardigan.

Professor Brian Cox CBE is Professor of Particle Physics at The University of Manchester, The Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science and a Fellow of the Royal Society. As a broadcaster, he has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programs for the BBC including Wonders of the Solar System, Forces of Nature, Stargazing Live and, in 2019, The Planets. He is credited with boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics and has garnered a host of accolades for his TV work, including two Royal Television Society awards and a Peabody Award for Wonders of the Solar System.

Brian has also authored a series of best-selling books, including the widely acclaimed Human Universe. Brian broke his own Guinness World Record titles during his last live tour, Universal, for most tickets sold (158,589) for a science tour, and for most tickets sold for a science show (11,433 at The Arena in Birmingham in 2019).