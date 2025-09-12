LES MISÉRABLES, GREASE, FINDING NEMO, HOLIDAY INN And THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Set for Tuacahn Amphitheatre 2026–27 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tuacahn Amphitheatre has announced its 2026–2027 season, a lineup that balances blockbuster musicals, a family favorite, and a comedy hit, with productions running in both the iconic outdoor amphitheatre and the Hafen Indoor Theatre.

The season will include Les Misérables, Grease, Disney & Pixar’s Finding Nemo: A 70-minute Family Musical, Holiday Inn, and The Play That Goes Wrong.

“This is so exciting—I hardly have words,” said Shari Jordan, Tuacahn’s associate artistic director. “It’s going to be amazing!”

The season begins with Les Misérables, directed by Sarah Hartmann (Anastasia, Newsies), who takes the helm for this sweeping production after Tuacahn’s beloved 2008 staging. “If I were to put a bucket list out there of shows that I wanted to do in my life, Les Mis would be right at the top,” said producing artistic director Scott Anderson.

Next, Tuacahn audiences will be transported back to the 1950s with Grease, directed by Aaron DeJesus (Jersey Boys). The fan-favorite consistently tops Tuacahn’s patron surveys and will bring “Summer Lovin’” and “Greased Lightnin’” to life under the stars.

Rounding out the outdoor season is the regional premiere of Disney & Pixar’s Finding Nemo, adapted into a 70-minute one-act family musical. With music from the team behind Disney’s Frozen, the show offers a vibrant underwater adventure perfect for young audiences.

Indoors, the Hafen Theatre will feature Holiday Inn for the 2026 holiday season, bringing Irving Berlin’s beloved tunes to life following the success of Tuacahn’s sold-out run of White Christmas in 2023. Then, for the first time in its history, Tuacahn will stage a non-musical: the Tony Award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, set for January 2027.

Season packages for the 2026–2027 season will go on sale starting November 5 during Tuacahn’s Black Friday Sale. For tickets and more information, visit tuacahn.org or call 435-652-3300.

Tuacahn 2026–27 Season

LES MISÉRABLES

Outdoor Amphitheatre, Summer 2026

Directed by Sarah Hartmann

Victor Hugo’s epic story of justice, mercy, and redemption returns to Tuacahn’s stage with timeless songs including “I Dreamed a Dream” and “One Day More.”

GREASE

Outdoor Amphitheatre, Summer 2026

Directed by Aaron DeJesus

The beloved 1950s favorite bursts to life with poodle skirts, pomade, and hits like “Summer Lovin’” and “Greased Lightnin’.”

DISNEY & PIXAR’S FINDING NEMO: A 70-MINUTE FAMILY MUSICAL

Outdoor Amphitheatre, Summer 2026

Regional Premiere

A one-act family adaptation of the beloved film, filled with unforgettable characters and music from the team behind Disney’s Frozen.

HOLIDAY INN

Hafen Indoor Theatre, Holiday Season 2026

Featuring Irving Berlin’s classic tunes in a heartwarming musical celebration of the Christmas season.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Hafen Indoor Theatre, January 2027

Tuacahn’s first-ever non-musical production brings comedy and chaos together in this Olivier Award-winning farce where everything that can go wrong on stage… does.