LES MISERABLES Comes to the Eccles in June 2023
Performances run June 20 - July 2, 2023.
Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am for its engagement at Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater, June 20 - July 2, 2023.
Tickets are available online at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com, at the Eccles Box Office (Mon.-Fri. 10am-6pm; Sat. 10am-2pm) or by calling ArtTix at 801.355.ARTS (2787). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 801.703.2057 (Mon.-Fri. 10am-5pm).
More information can be found at LesMis.com, the official global website for LES MISÉRABLES.
Cameron Mackintosh said, "The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."
Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd will return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Éponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'
The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood and David Young.
Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.
Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.
To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.
Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. It is currently on tour in the UK and Ireland, and a new tour of The Netherlands is set for early 2023 with further productions to be announced. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.
Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.
The LES MISÉRABLES tour stage management team is led by Jack McLeod with Ryan W. Gardner and Claire Farrokh. The LES MISÉRABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 10, 2022
Amelia Erhardt, Cleopatra, Jane Austin, Lucile Ball and more set the tone of inspiration as the ultimate production of strong women vibes fill the air with excitement for the annual Holiday Follies presented by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!). Celebrate the season, follies style, as they bring audiences and local arts organizations together for five days of unique, fun-filled variety shows beginning December 14th.
NF2 Productions Presents Salt Lake City Workshop Production And Premiere Of Steven Fales' MORMON BOY TRILOGY
December 8, 2022
Three Solo Plays in Repertory: Confessions of a Mormon Boy, Missionary Position, and Prodigal Dad' at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center through Dec 30.
David Robertson Named Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Creative Partner
December 8, 2022
David Robertson—a distinguished and renowned American conductor, composer, thinker, artist, and visionary—will join Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's artistic leadership team in the newly-created role of Creative Partner for a three-year tenure beginning in the 2023-24 season.
Photos: Get a First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Tuacahn Center for the Arts
December 6, 2022
Get a first look at Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, taking place place now through Dec. 22. at Tuacahn Center for the Arts' indoor Hafen Theatre.
Repertory Dance Theatre Presents EMERGE 2023
December 6, 2022
Returning for the seventh season, Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of choreography by the RDT dancers and Artistic Staff with dancers from the community. EMERGE 2023, presented in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre, will feature all-new choreography featuring performers and groups from across the Wasatch Front.