Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce Disney's DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL, playing from March 5 to March 13, 2021.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films!

Follow Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - as they join a new school and enter a completely new world and way of life! The four will have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/1158.