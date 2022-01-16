BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatre's ONE FOR THE POT is a Madcap Romp

ONE FOR THE POT on Hale Centre Theatre's Jewel Box Stage defies description, but ultimately it is a madcap comedic romp filled with mistaken identities and pure effervescent entertainment.

ONE FOR THE POT (by Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton) take place through the course of one evening as a young man named Hickory Wood attends a party knowing that he'll be gifted 10,000 pounds so long as no other living relative appears by the end of the night. Surprises abound, and secrets must be kept at all costs in order to receive the money.

Bryan Dayley is a comic genius, and his dynamic Hickory Wood (double cast with Greg Larson) does not disappoint. As he wore a mask throughout the reviewed show, it was difficult to take in the entirety of his performance, but his mannerisms, accents, and physical transformations seemed spot on.

Jake Ben Suazo as Charles Barnet (double cast with Kyle Baugh) is a wonderful foil and accomplice for Hickory Wood's shenanigans, prodding and pulling him to ensure the payout.

Special props go to Megan Heaps, who is understudying all the female roles and played Cynthia Hardcastle (normally double cast with Corinne Adair and Lindsay Higbee) in the reviewed show. She not only didn't miss a beat, her delightful performance was every bit as polished as everyone else's on stage.

The remainder of the vivacious cast includes Eric Johnson as Jonathan Hardcastle (double cast with Mark Fotheringham), DeLayne Dayton as Amy Hardcastle (double cast with Tamari Dunbar), Jasmine Fullmer as Winnie (double cast with McKenna Jensen), Jeff Blake as Jugg (double cast with Geoff Means), Jamie Rocha Allan as Clifton Weaver (double cast with Dallin Bradford), David Marsden as Arnold Piper (double cast with Chandler Bishop), and Nathan Holley as Body Double (double cast with Ben Schulzke).

The set by Jenn Taylor is well thought out and 60s chic, and the props by Michelle Jensen are equally impeccable. The costumes by Joy Zhu and hair/makeup by Trisha Ison are just right for both the period and the performance style and are important pieces of the puzzle.

The enjoyable onstage band adds a touch of live retro music to the mix, and the audience interaction is a fun diversion. Director Ryan Simmons succeeds at mixing all the diverse elements and complicated conundrums into a pot of something thoroughly appetizing.

ONE FOR THE POT plays through April 2, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.