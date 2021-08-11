BWW REVIEW: A HEAVENLY PERFORMANCE FOR CENTERPOINT LEGACY'S SISTER ACT

If you're looking for non-stop fun and a cast that can blow the roof off with their killer vocals, you won't want to miss CenterPoint Legacy Theatre's performance of SISTER ACT.

SISTER ACT, (Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater and Book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner) is based on the well-known movie of the same name featuring Whoopi Goldberg.

The oh-so classic tale of a woman seeking fame and fortune, who suddenly finds herself a murder witness and must go into hiding for her protection...at a convent. In her new role as a nun, she has to find her place, but manages to find herself and help her new sisters along the way.

Starring as the lead Deloris Van Cartier aka Sister Mary Clarence, is McKenna Kay Jensen (double cast as Raven Flowers), who shines brighter than her sparkly pink boots! Not only will she have you in fits of laughter, but her vocals are a total knockout.

McKenna Jensen as Deloris Van Cartier

Mother Superior, who hesitantly agrees to take in Deloris (and has many regrets about it throughout her stay), is played by Wanda Copier (double cast as Hazel Rowe). Copier captures the essence of a devoted nun who only wants what's best for her church and the women in her convent. She performs several captivating solos with her sweet but powerful vocals, and still manages to drop a joke with ease.

A real standout in this cast is the role of Mary Robert, played by Emily Woods Sparks (double cast as Langley Hayman). The timid nun in training starts out shy and unsure of herself, but in befriending Deloris is truly able to find her voice. And that she does. Sparks drew quite possibly the loudest applause of the night during her solo performances, and when she was finally able to showcase her vocal range, I'm confident the whole audience had chills.

In fact, the entire cast of nuns coming together to find perfect vocal harmony was a true delight. A fantastic group of talented women who together truly sounded heavenly.

Beyond the outstanding vocal talent, this show is also full of humor that brought the crowd to uproarious laughter and applause on multiple occasions. It might be hard to imagine three gangsters singing about how they would successfully win over a nun, but I assure you it's more hysterical than you could ever dream up.

Directed by Danny Inkley, this show is upbeat and exciting, funny and fabulous. You'll be charmed by the characters, delighted by the acting and vocal performances, and likely leave with a little extra sparkle in your life, much like the characters themselves, thanks to costume supervisor Tammis Boam and costume designer Rachael Lindsay.

Grab your whole family, make it a date night or a girls night, but don't miss SISTER ACT at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre now through September 4.

For a list of show times and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/centerpointtheatre/3197 or call 801-298-1302.



Photo Credit: L-R, Wanda Copier and McKenna Jensen