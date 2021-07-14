A KURT BESTOR CHRISTMAS - RETURN TO THE MAGIC is Heading to the Eccles Theater

Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer, Kurt Bestor, celebrates his return to live shows with A Kurt Bestor Christmas "Return to the Magic". This year marks 34 years of Bestor's popular Christmas shows Dec. 9-11, Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, UT.

"After not being able to perform live last year due to the pandemic, I am so excited to feel the excitement of live, in-person concerts this holiday season. I had no idea just how much I would miss the interaction between my fellow musicians, the audience, and me. Feeling the "magic" that only happens in a live musical performance is sure to make this year's Christmas concert one that we'll always remember." said Bestor.

In addition to Bestor 's popular of Christmas carols and holiday songs, played by his all-star band and world-class orchestra, he will be joined by a special guest that will be announced soon, one Bestor says has never joined him for his annual show.

Tickets for the performances at Eccles Theater, located at 131 South Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City, go on sale Friday, July 16th online at LiveEccles.com or by calling 801-355-ARTS, or at ArtTix Outlets. Show times are Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. A Kurt Bestor Christmas "Return to the Magic" is sponsored by Nate Wade Subaru, Minky Couture, Fox 13, and FM-100. St. George and Park City show tickets are available through the location outlets.



Kurt Bestor is an Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer who, for more than four decades, has composed and arranged music in a myriad of styles and genres. Bestor has scored numerous feature-length films, television show themes and underscores, popular albums in a variety of styles, a mix of live shows and commissioned works for choirs and orchestras, and his iconic song of peace, "Prayer of the Children," which is still sung by choirs, groups, and soloists throughout the world. As a gifted performer, Bestor has performed his popular Christmas shows for 33 years to sold-out audiences throughout the western United States. People from Seattle to Dallas have enjoyed his easy-going manner and rapport with the audience as well as his distinctive arrangements of Yuletide favorites.