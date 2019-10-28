The Theater Previously Known As the Wells Fargo Pavilion Will Now Be Called the Dignity Health Theatre

Broadway Sacramento President & CEO Richard Lewis announced today that the theatre where the venerable Broadway At Music Circus series takes place, located at 1419 H Street in Sacramento and known since 2003 as the Wells Fargo Pavilion, will now be called the Dignity Health Theatre. This change is part of a new multi-year partnership between healthcare provider Dignity Health and nonprofit arts organization Broadway Sacramento. The new venue name is effective immediately, and exterior signage on the theatre will likely be changed in early 2020.

"Dignity Health is excited about our partnership with Broadway Sacramento and for the opportunity to support and help grow the arts in our community," said Laurie Harting, president of the Dignity Health Sacramento Division. "We believe that humanity has the ability to heal, and view the arts as a human connection point that benefits the overall health and vibrancy of an entire community."

"We're thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Dignity Health, and deeply grateful for their support in helping us bring the best of Broadway to the Sacramento region," said Lewis. "In addition to sharing a belief that the arts play a vital role in our daily lives, both Broadway Sacramento and Dignity Health are committed to providing a top quality experience for those we serve."

The 2020 Broadway At Music Circus season will include six shows: Kinky Boots (June 9 - 14), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (June 23 - 28), Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate (July 7 - 12), Annie (July 21 - 26), Monty Python's Spamalot (Aug. 4 - 9), and The Color Purple (Aug. 18 - 23). Broadway At Music Circus season ticketholders will receive their renewal packets in the mail the first week of November. Season tickets go on sale Nov. 4.





