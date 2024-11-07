The Stage Announces New Artistic Director and 2025 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stage at Burke Junction has announced the choosing of a new Artistic Director, Anthony D'Juan and the launch of its 2025 theatrical season. Anthony comes to the Stage with a remarkable and prolific resume of theater and film credits spanning 30 years in Northern California.

Having worked as an actor, a playwright, and producer, Anthony has spent decades directing theater of the highest caliber in venues such as the B Street Theatre, Capitol Stage, and Celebration Arts. For the Stage, Anthony directed recent productions of Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who is Syliva, and Proof, by David Auburn.

For the 2025 season Anthony's selection of plays will captivate audiences with a blend of contemporary and classic American theater and special community performances that embrace the healing power of live theater and challenge our understanding of the human experience. When asked about his new role at The Stage, Anthony commented,

"My love for this keeps me going. I don't look at it as "How can I make this better?" I think about what my voice means in a role like this. It's like a boxing coach that sees something in someone, but they just need that extra push to perform the best they can. And I think that is something I've had pretty good success in- bringing out Great Performances in shows."

The 2025 season lineup reflects a commitment to bringing quality productions that respond to the cultural and community needs of El Dorado County. With a series of shows that offer something for everyone- from dramas and comedies to immersive and thought-provoking works. Each production has been selected to create memorable moments and foster dialogue and community-building that uplift and inspire us all.

"I look at it like serving the community I am placed in. I want to speak to the community the best way that I can." - Anthony D'Juan

Season tickets will be available starting this Friday November 8th 2024.

For more information about the 2025 season, or to purchase season tickets starting this Friday, please visit www.stageatburke.com

