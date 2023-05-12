Sutter Street Theatre Receives Record BIG DAY OF GIVING Donations

Sutter Street Theatre, located in Historic Folsom, exceeded their goal in the recent Big Day of Giving, having received $20,000 in donations.

Mike Jimena, Managing Director of the theatre said, "As we rapidly approach our 18th anniversary we are truly touched by the love and support we received during the Big Day of Giving. With a goal of $18,000 we received $20,000 in donations. Connie, Mike, Allen, Staff and the Board of Directors thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Sutter Street Theatre, located at 710 Sutter Street, Historic Folsom, is a well-known community theatre presenting live productions 52 weeks of the year in both the Off-Broadway Series and the Family Series. They have received numerous awards for excellence in theatre.

For more information go to their website at Click Here or call the theatre at (916) 353-1001.



Photo by Allen Schmeltz