Sierra Stages to Present World-Premiere Reading of RESISTANCE

Sierra Stages will present Resistance, a world-premiere reading of a new play by local director and playwright, Jeffrey Mason. Presented as an installation of Theater by the Book, Resistance runs one night only on Wednesday, July 17 at the Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City, CA.

Resistance poses a central, compelling question: is art free from politics? With a gripping script and storyline, it delves into a time in which artists came under special suspicion—and only those with official approval were allowed to write, paint, or perform.

We follow the struggle of Wilhelm Furtwängler, the most prominent orchestra conductor in Germany and lead of the Berlin Philharmonic. As the country falls under Hitler's grip, Furtwängler must decide whether to defend artistic freedom from rising authoritarian rule, or whether to keep performing in order to keep the music alive.

This world-premiere reading features an array of local talents including Tina Kelley, Harrison McCormick, Gaibrial Morton, Sara Noah, Robert Rossman, Sky Seals, John Watson, and T.E. Wolfe. As part of Sierra Stages' Theater by the Book series, the play will be performed with script in and and will show one night only. Get your tickets today!

Resistance

Time: 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Location: The Nevada Theatre

Tickets: $20 general seating, online or at the door

Tickets can be purchased online at the Sierra Stages website. For additional information on Resistance, visit Sierrastages.org or call us at 530.346.3210.

Photo credit: Heidi Grass

