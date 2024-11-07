Review: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE at FreeFall Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over seventy years after its initial publishing, C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe continues to entertain children of all ages. FreeFall Stage is bringing the classic story to life on stage with an adaptation by Joseph Robinette. Director DeeDee Eldridge is at the helm of this project and, when asked why she chose this story to tell, said, “It’s a wonderful, iconic story and it’s been twenty years since I did it with my students.” She has assembled another great cast to deliver Lewis’s message of perseverance, courage, and hope.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is the first of seven novels in C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia series. Many know the story of Narnia -- the White Witch, who has taken over the land, has kept it in a never-ending winter. Narnia’s true king, the lion Aslan, has been gone for a long time. A prophecy says “two Sons of Adam and two Daughters of Eve” will end the Witch’s reign and restore Narnia to its former state. A young girl, Lucy, enters Narnia through a magical portal in a wardrobe. She encounters a faun, Mr. Tumnus, who urges her to leave Narnia to escape the dangers of the White Witch and her followers. She soon brings her siblings back through the wardrobe and they, with the Beaver family, embark on a quest to vanquish the White Witch and save Narnia.

Anthropomorphic duo Tristan Hill and Makhala Hollis are adorable as Mr. and Mrs. Beaver. They’re righteous, brave, and the perfect underdogs to perform heroic acts. Who would suspect a beaver of subterfuge? Matthew Kelcec (Peter), Laura Villanueva (Susan), Caleb Purciel (Edmund), and Magnolia Appleton (Lucy) are the Pevensie children and interact with a comfortable familiarity; although, if Edmund were one of my children, his siblings would not be so forgiving. Savannah Butler is a cool, regal, and distant White Witch who beautifully contrasts with Gary Cadwising’s warmth as Aslan. Mr. Tumnus is not a big part as far as time on stage, but huge in importance and Autumn Villanueva is memorably charming in the role. The remainder of the cast is comprised of Tiffany Capello, Esther Bruno, Ryan Mason, and Allana Villanueva.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is a perfect show for the whole family. Younger audiences will love the fantasy aspect and the engaging characters. It plays at FreeFall Stage through November 17th. Tickets may be found online at freefallstage.com.

